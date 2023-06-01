Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.73

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 38104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -805.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,931.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,393,000 after buying an additional 805,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,270,000 after buying an additional 496,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 422,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Articles

