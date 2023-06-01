Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 14,079 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,352,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

