Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,110 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,497. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

