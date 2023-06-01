Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.17. 74,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

