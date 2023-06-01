Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,413,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 658,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,997,000 after buying an additional 46,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $493.53. 28,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,051. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $553.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

