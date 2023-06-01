Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,077,000 after acquiring an additional 255,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,613,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.47. 59,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

