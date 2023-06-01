Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 271,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 61,270 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 724,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 239,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.