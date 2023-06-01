Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.34 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Shares of GD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.74. 62,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,509. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.32 and a 200 day moving average of $231.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

