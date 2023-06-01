Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $106.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

