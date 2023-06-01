Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,401 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

