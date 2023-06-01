Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,941 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,742,000 after buying an additional 178,657 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 376,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $75,051,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.91. 133,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,970. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

