Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in APi Group by 278.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

APG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

APi Group Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.