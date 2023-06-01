AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 171.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 771,100 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.3% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 18,555,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,160,270. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.