Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.83 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $14.05 or 0.00051920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.83 billion and approximately $123.10 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00038410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001026 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,726,777 coins and its circulating supply is 344,007,327 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.