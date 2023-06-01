Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.21% of Cavco Industries worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

