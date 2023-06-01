Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 629,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $359.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

