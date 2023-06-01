Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $2.64 Million in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.19% of Magnite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Day sold 16,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $174,798.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $750,948. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 592,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,349. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

