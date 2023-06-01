Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $3.57 Million in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.70. 1,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,175. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.00 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

