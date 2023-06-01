Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,676 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 87,188 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.85. 971,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

