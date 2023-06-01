Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 313 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.09% of Landstar System worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 92.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Stephens raised their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.40. 79,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,569. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

