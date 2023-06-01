Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $816.72 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.98 or 0.00025959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $816.72 million and approximately $37.16 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,916.60 or 1.00060987 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,581 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,581.15695533 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.84432313 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $40,620,269.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

