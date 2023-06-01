Axie Infinity Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $803.09 million and approximately $40.97 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.87 or 0.00025303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016900 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,155.82 or 1.00068747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,581 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,581.15695533 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.94675358 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $39,600,612.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.