Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in May

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,818,400 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 3,606,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38,184.0 days.

Azimut Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Azimut has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32.

Get Azimut alerts:

Azimut Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The firm’s geographical segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa CGU.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.