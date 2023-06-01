B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD) Trading Down 0.5%

B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 7,847 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 753% from the average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

B.A.D. Etf Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.A.D. Etf stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 72.94% of B.A.D. Etf worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

B.A.D. Etf Company Profile

The B.A.D. ETF (BAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM BAD index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of US-listed companies engaged in betting, alcohol, cannabis, and drugs. BAD was launched on Dec 22, 2021 and is managed by The BAD Investment Company.

