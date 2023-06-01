BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.89

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.89 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 4726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.51.
BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend
About BE Semiconductor Industries
BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.
