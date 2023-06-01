BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.89

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.89 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 4726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.26.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $2.6485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

