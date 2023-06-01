Bellwether Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 11,468.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $53,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.7 %

AGR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 291,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Articles

