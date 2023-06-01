Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4,219.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.98. 1,699,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.67. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $348.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

