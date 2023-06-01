Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 0.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 2,355,527 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $362.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.