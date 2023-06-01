Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7,748.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.