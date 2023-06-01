Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 704,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 273,721 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 351,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS PAUG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. 23,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

