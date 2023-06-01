Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $823,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $618.52. The stock had a trading volume of 782,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $644.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.97.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.