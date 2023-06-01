Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 6,918 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11,927.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.89. 450,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,634. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $317.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

