Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $470.56. The stock had a trading volume of 149,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

