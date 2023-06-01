Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.
IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $470.56. The stock had a trading volume of 149,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
