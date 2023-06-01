Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.82. 958,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

