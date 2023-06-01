Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 749 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.91. 777,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,415. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average of $129.13.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.