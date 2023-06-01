Bend DAO Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $60.03 million and approximately $294,488.25 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

