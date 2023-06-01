Beta Finance (BETA) Market Cap Hits $70.01 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $70.01 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

