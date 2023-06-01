BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $3,356,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $3,664,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,618,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock traded up $6.68 on Thursday, hitting $271.40. 8,808,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,392,324. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $271.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,268 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

