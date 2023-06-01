BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,481 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,457 shares worth $30,739,529. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.18. 8,154,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,661,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

