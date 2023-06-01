BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 388.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Lam Research by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $610.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $532.17 and a 200-day moving average of $492.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

