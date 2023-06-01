BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Target were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.72.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $128.92. 4,936,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,060. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

