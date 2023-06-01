BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after buying an additional 417,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 364,322 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,983,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.57. 237,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

