BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 2,191 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 198,816 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,640 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.72.

Shares of NFLX traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,264. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $405.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.39 and its 200 day moving average is $326.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.