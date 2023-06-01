BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 8,242 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 528.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,726. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $499.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.49.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.35.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

