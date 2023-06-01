BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.87 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 546.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,469 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 475,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

