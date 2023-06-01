BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,080,000 after buying an additional 70,595 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 300,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CVX traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $151.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average is $168.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

