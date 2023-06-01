BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,007 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.03. 697,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

