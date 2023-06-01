BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,778 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 50,789 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $8,311,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 520,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 226,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:STM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 986,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Stories

