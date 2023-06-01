BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 11,700 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.38. 6,202,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,603,402. The company has a market capitalization of $515.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

