Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Shares Down 2.6%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 3,251,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,237,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).
Bidstack Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of £24.70 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Bidstack Group Company Profile
Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.
